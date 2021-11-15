Long Beach State vs. #2 UCLA live stream: How and what to watch for college basketball matchup

The No. 2 UCLA Bruins survived a Top 5 showdown to start the weekend and are back in action at Pauley Pavilion on Monday when hosting a cross-county foe in the Long Beach State 49ers.

UCLA (2-0) emerged triumphant on Friday when knocking off No. 4 Villanova with an 86-77 overtime victory. The Bruins got heavy offensive production from Johnny Juzang and Jaime Jaquez Jr., who combined for 46 points in the win.

Long Beach State (1-0) was successfully in last Wednesday’s season opener, a 95-89 win over Idaho. Joel Murray was the scoring leader for the 49ers with 28 points.

How to watch Long Beach State vs. UCLA

When: Monday, November 15th, 11:00 p.m. ET

Where: Pauley Pavilion, Los Angeles, CA

TV: Pac-12 Network

Where to stream online: Pac-12.com/live or FuboTV

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: UCLA -28

Total: 146

The Pick

UCLA -28

The Bruins are coming off a huge weekend victory and are feeling themselves a little bit. Expect them to roll at home here, so lay it.

