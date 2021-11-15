Liberty vs. LSU live stream: How and what to watch for college basketball matchup

The LSU Tigers will be in action for the third time this season on Monday when welcoming the Liberty Flames to Baton Rouge, LA.

LSU (2-0) has dominated its first two games of the year and it was last seen taming Texas State for an 84-59 victory on Friday. The Tigers got respective 17-point performances from both Darius Days and Tari Eason. Brandon Murray and Alex Fudge were right behind them with 14.

Liberty (1-0) was victorious in its season opener last Thursday, an 85-25 beatdown of Regent. Darius McGhee had 21 points in the victory.

How to watch Liberty vs. LSU

When: Monday, November 15th, 8:00 p.m. ET

Where: Maravich Center, Baton Rouge, LA

TV: ESPNU

Where to stream online: ESPN App

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: LSU -10

Total: 141.5

The Pick

LSU -10

LSU has hammered inferior foes so far and there’s no reason to suggest why it can’t do the same to Liberty. Ten points seem like a walk in the park, so take the Tigers to cover.

