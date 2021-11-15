 clock menu more-arrow no yes

San Diego vs. California live stream: How and what to watch for college basketball matchup

Cal looks to get into the win column for the first time this year when hosting San Diego on Monday.

By Nick Simon
COLLEGE BASKETBALL: MAR 11 Pac-12 Tournament - California v Colorado Photo by Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The California Golden Bears have had a rough start to the regular season and will look to get into the win column when hosting the San Diego Toreros on Monday.

Cal (0-2) has fallen short in both of its games to open the season and were last edged by UNLV in a 55-52 loss on Saturday. Forward Grant Anticevich was the only player to hit double-digits, compiling 11 points and 10 rebounds.

San Diego (2-0) has had better fortune to open the year and it last took care of business in a 75-68 victory over Nevada on Friday. Jase Townsend led the way with 18 points, four assists, and three rebounds.

How to watch San Diego vs. Cal

When: Monday, November 15th, 9:00 p.m. ET
Where: Haas Pavilion, Berkeley, CA
TV: Pac-12 Network
Where to stream online: Pac-12.com/live or FuboTV
Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: California -5
Total: 133.5

The Pick

Under 133.5

Cal has shot below 41% from the field in both of its contests this season and its offense is what’s going to anchor the total down. Expect the under to just cash in a slow, methodical matchup.

