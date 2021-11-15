San Diego vs. California live stream: How and what to watch for college basketball matchup

The California Golden Bears have had a rough start to the regular season and will look to get into the win column when hosting the San Diego Toreros on Monday.

Cal (0-2) has fallen short in both of its games to open the season and were last edged by UNLV in a 55-52 loss on Saturday. Forward Grant Anticevich was the only player to hit double-digits, compiling 11 points and 10 rebounds.

San Diego (2-0) has had better fortune to open the year and it last took care of business in a 75-68 victory over Nevada on Friday. Jase Townsend led the way with 18 points, four assists, and three rebounds.

How to watch San Diego vs. Cal

When: Monday, November 15th, 9:00 p.m. ET

Where: Haas Pavilion, Berkeley, CA

TV: Pac-12 Network

Where to stream online: Pac-12.com/live or FuboTV

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: California -5

Total: 133.5

The Pick

Under 133.5

Cal has shot below 41% from the field in both of its contests this season and its offense is what’s going to anchor the total down. Expect the under to just cash in a slow, methodical matchup.

