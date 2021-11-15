Considering the injury report as you address the Week 11 fantasy waiver wire

Week 10 NFL Sunday is just about a wrap! We still have Rams-49ers for Monday Night Football, but in the meantime, it’s time to start considering your fantasy football waiver wire options. The Week 11 waiver wire can make or break you, especially with injuries starting to pile up around the league

As with every week in the NFL, key skill position players are going to go down with an injury. Some may step right back onto the field soon while others will miss time. When one guy goes, an opportunity opens up for someone else to fill the gap.

Below is a rundown of notable skill position injuries, and who stands to benefit as you consider what to do with your waiver wire priority. We’ll offer updates on each injury as new information comes along this week.

Aaron Jones, RB, Packers

The Green Bay Packers came away with a 17-0 victory over the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday but not before losing Aaron Jones to a knee injury. The Pro Bowl running back exited the contest early in the fourth quarter and the team suspects that he has a sprained MCL, per Tom Silverstein.

Should Jones be out for an extended period of time, the obvious next in line choice is AJ Dillon. The second-year tailback was Green Bay’s top rushing option on the evening even before Jones’ injury, finishing the game with 66 rushing and two touchdowns to go with 62 receiving yards on the day. He’s rostered in 59% of ESPN leagues, so you absolutely need to grab him ASAP if you have the chance. If you’re really feeling bold, you can try kicking the tires on rookie Kylin Hill (0% Yahoo and ESPN).

Baker Mayfield, QB, Browns

The Cleveland Browns were battered by the New England Patriots on Sunday and so was starting quarterback Baker Mayfield. He exited the second half of the 45-7 loss with a knee injury after getting blasted by Pats pass-rusher Matthew Judon. That makes things worse for the former Heisman Trophy winner, who’s already dealing with a left shoulder injury.

Veteran backup Case Keenum (1% Yahoo, 0% ESPN) will be readily available should Mayfield miss time. He’s already started one game this season and led the Browns to a victory. If you don’t trust the Browns’ passing game, you could always search and see if you’re lucky enough to find running back D’Ernest Johnson on your waiver wire. Johnson is rostered in 85% of ESPN leagues and 78% of Yahoo leagues, so he’s not a readily available commodity anymore. But as mentioned before, if you somehow see him, jump on him immediately.

Dallas Goedert, TE, Eagles

Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert took a nasty hit and suffered a concussion during the team’s 30-13 victory over the Denver Broncos on Sunday. He caught two passes for 28 yards before going out.

He’ll have to go through concussion protocol ahead of their Week 111 matchup against the Saints and if he’s not cleared, rookie Jack Stoll (0% Yahoo and ESPN) as well as Tyree Jackson (0% Yahoo and ESPN) could possibly fill the void as viable waiver wire additions. If you don’t trust the Philly tight ends, there’s plenty of opportunity to scoop up Quez Watkins (3% ESPN, 1% Yahoo). Watkins caught four of three targets for 33 yards on Sunday.

Ricky Seals-Jones, TE, Washington

The Washington Football Team got an upset win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday but took another blow to its tight end depth with Ricky Seals-Jones going down with a hip injury. He caught three of four targets for 30 yards before the injury.

With Logan Thomas still on IR, WFT would have to turn to John Bates (0% Yahoo and ESPN) if RSJ misses any time. Bates caught three targets for 25 yards in the win.