Top 25 college basketball schedule, odds for November 15th

After an eventful weekend, we’re set to officially wrap up the first week of the college basketball season with a handful of games on the Monday night slate.

It’s a light load with just five Top 25 teams set the take the floor. No. 1 Gonzaga and No. 2 UCLA will be in action as well defending national champion No. 8 Baylor. The matchup to watch will be No. 11 Illinois heading up to Milwaukee to battle Marquette. This will be part of this week’s Gavitt Tipoff Games between the Big East and Big Ten.

Here is the complete schedule of Top 25 teams for college basketball on November 15th, with odds from DraftKings Sportsbook:

Top 25 Schedule, November 15th Time Visitor Home Network Spread Total Time Visitor Home Network Spread Total 12:00 PM Nicholls #8 Baylor ESPN+ BU -23 145 6:30 PM Bowling Green #17 Ohio State BTN OSU -15 144.5 7:00 PM #11 Illinois Marquette FS1 Ill -8.5 143 9:00 PM Alcorn State #1 Gonzaga Root Sports GU -39.5 148.5 11:00 PM Long Beach State #2 UCLA PAC12 UCLA -28 146

