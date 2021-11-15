NBA MVP odds tracker: Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant leading the way ahead of Tuesday showdown

After one month of the 2021-22 NBA season, the MVP race has begun to take shape. Preseason odds-on favorite Luka Doncic is now fourth in the running at +800 according to DraftKings Sportsbook, as three NBA champions have overtaken the Mavericks phenom.
Golden State Warriors point guard Stephen Curry leads the way at +275. He was +900 at the beginning of the season. Curry is averaging 28.4 points, 6.4 assists and 6.3 rebounds per game while maintaining his deadly efficiency from deep. The numbers might be down from his previous MVP campaigns but that’s largely due to Golden State’s deep rotation. The Warriors are 11-2 early in the season and look like title contenders once again.
Durant (+475) has been brilliant even as the Nets had a rocky start with Kyrie Irving sidelined. It’s hard to believe he had an Achilles injury a few seasons ago, as Durant is averaging 29.4 points, 8.4 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game. He’s not quite at 50-40-90 splits due to free throw shooting but Durant could end up being the best player on the league’s best team. That’s usually a good formula for success when it comes to lifting the MVP award.
The reigning Finals MVP is looking good early in the season as well. Giannis Antetokounmpo has had to keep the Bucks afloat amid some injuries and Khris Middleton being sidelined with COVID. The Greek Freak is averaging 26.6 points, 11.8 rebounds and 6.0 assists per game so far. The Bucks are 6-8 at the moment but should turn things around as their starters return. Watch out for Antetokounmpo as the season goes on. He’s +600 in MVP odds.
NBA MVP odds 2021-22 (November 15)
Steph Curry: +275
Kevin Durant: +475
Giannis Antetokounmpo: +600
Luka Doncic: +800
Nikola Jokic: +1300
Joel Embiid: +1500
Ja Morant: +2200
Jimmy Butler: +2500
Paul George: +3000
Anthony Davis: +3500
James Harden: +4000
Jayson Tatum: +4000
Donovan Mitchell: +4000
Trae Young: +4500
Damian Lillard: +5000
Devin Booker: +5000
LeBron James: +5000
Julius Randle: +5500
LaMelo Ball: +6000
Zach LaVine: +6500
DeMar DeRozan: +7000
Chris Paul: +10000
Karl-Anthony Towns: +10000
