NBA Rookie of the Year odds tracker: Evan Mobley, Scottie Barnes moving ahead of No. 1, No. 2 picks after one month

It’s been a month in the 2021-22 season and there’s already a shakeup at the top of the Rookie of the Year awards race. Houston Rockets guard Jalen Green was the odds-on favorite heading into the season according to DraftKings Sportsbook at +200 with Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham not far behind at +300. One month in, the rookie conversation has been dominated by big men.

Cavaliers power forward Evan Mobley is making waves early in the year, averaging 15.6 points and 7.9 rebounds per game for a surprisingly competent Cleveland team. The Cavaliers are in the play-in tournament mix at 9-5, which has helped Mobley’s cause. The rookie has worked well with Jarrett Allen in the frontcourt. It helps that Lauri Markkanen and Kevin Love have been sidelined for significant time. Mobley is the favorite to win the award at +185.

One of the biggest surprises in the draft was Scottie Barnes going to the Raptors at No. 4. The combo forward was a defensive star but seemingly had little offensive game coming into the league. That has not been the case through the first month. Barnes is averaging 16.2 points and 8.8 rebounds per game while helping Toronto immensely on the defensive end. Pascal Siakam has returned, so Toronto’s record is going to improve going forward. Barnes is currently +275 to win the honor.

Cunningham and Green are next in the line according to DraftKings Sportsbook at +500 each. The No. 1 overall pick dealt with an injury issue early in the season and has struggled mightily from the floor. Green is in a similar boat in terms of efficiency. Let’s see if both players can pick things up as the season goes on.

NBA Rookie of the Year odds 2021-22

Evan Mobley: +185

Scottie Barnes: +275

Cade Cunningham: +500

Jalen Green: +500

Chris Duarte: +1500

Josh Giddey: +1600

Jalen Suggs: +3000

Franz Wagner: +3000

Davion Mitchell: +4000

Alperen Sengun: +8000

Nah’Shon Hyland: +9000

Ayo Dosunmu: +10000

Trey Murphy: +10000

Moses Moody: +15000

Tre Mann: +15000

Ziaire Williams: +15000

Full list of odds at DraftKings Sportsbook.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/ TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.