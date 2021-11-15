 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Super Bowl 56 odds: Chiefs, Packers surging while Cardinals, Seahawks fading

Kansas City’s offense makes a big statement in primetime, while Seattle’s star trio flops.

By David Fucillo
Kansas City Chiefs v Las Vegas Raiders
Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs reacts during the first half in the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on November 14, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada
Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

The 2021 NFL season remains one of the most confounding when it comes to figuring out teams. The Baltimore Ravens looked like they could come back from any situation before laying an egg on Thursday against the lowly Miami Dolphins. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers seemed prime to re-establish themselves as the class of the NFC before getting upset by the Washington Football Team. In short, good luck figuring out who’s going to be playing in the big game in February at SoFi Stadium.

That’s good news for bettors willing to take some risks. The Kansas City Chiefs and Green Bay Packers, who played in Week 9, look like contenders capable of withstanding adversity. The Chiefs offense finally broke out with a 41-point outing in a win over the Las Vegas Raiders, while the Packers used their championship-caliber defense to shut Russell Wilson out for the first time in his career. Both look like strong bets to lift the Lombardi Trophy at +1000 and +1100, respectively.

The Seahawks looked lost in that game and failed to muster any offense despite having the star quarterback in the lineup. Seattle moved down from +5000 to +8000 after the loss. One week after wiping the floor with the 49ers using backups, those same Arizona Cardinals backups got smacked by the Carolina Panthers. Until Kyler Murray and DeAndre Hopkins return, Arizona is not worth backing. The Cardinals moved from +1000 to +1100, as Murray and Hopkins should be back soon. Two other teams worth fading are the Cleveland Browns (+4000) and the Los Angeles Chargers (+2500).

On the flip side, the New England Patriots and Dallas Cowboys could be strong value plays at +2500 and +900, respectively. New England is surging and playing great complementary football, while Dallas’ offense bounced back against the Falcons and has a clear path to the division title. The Patriots will see their odds change in the coming weeks depending on results against the Titans and Bills, so it might be wise to wait on them to get potentially better value. The Cowboys are only going to see that number get worse in terms of payout, so now is the time to jump on Dallas.

Here’s a look at full Super Bowl odds heading towards Week 11.

Super Bowl 56 odds, Week 11

Team Week 1 Week 10 Week 11
Team Week 1 Week 10 Week 11
Tampa Bay Buccaneers +600 +550 +650
Buffalo Bills +1000 +600 +600
Los Angeles Rams +1400 +800 +700
Green Bay Packers +1300 +1000 +1000
Arizona Cardinals +4500 +1000 +1100
Tennessee Titans +3000 +1000 +1200
Dallas Cowboys +3500 +1200 +900
Kansas City Chiefs +500 +1200 +1100
Baltimore Ravens +1400 +1200 +1400
Los Angeles Chargers +3000 +1800 +2500
New England Patriots +3500 +2800 +2500
Cleveland Browns +1600 +3500 +4000
New Orleans Saints +3000 +5000 +6000
Seattle Seahawks +2000 +5000 +8000
Pittsburgh Steelers +4500 +5000 +8000
Indianapolis Colts +3500 +5000 +6000
Las Vegas Raiders +10000 +6000 +6000
Cincinnati Bengals +15000 +6500 +5000
San Francisco 49ers +1400 +8000 +13000
Denver Broncos +4500 +8000 +10000
Minnesota Vikings +5000 +10000 +8000
Philadelphia Eagles +10000 +20000 +10000
Washington +5000 +25000 +30000
Miami Dolphins +3500 +25000 +50000
Atlanta Falcons +8000 +25000 +50000
New York Giants +8000 +25000 +50000
Carolina Panthers +9000 +50000 +15000
Chicago Bears +6500 +50000 +50000
Jacksonville Jaguars +13000 +50000 +50000
New York Jets +15000 +100000 +100000
Detroit Lions +20000 +100000 +100000
Houston Texans +30000 +100000 +100000

