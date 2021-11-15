Super Bowl 56 odds: Chiefs, Packers surging while Cardinals, Seahawks fading

The 2021 NFL season remains one of the most confounding when it comes to figuring out teams. The Baltimore Ravens looked like they could come back from any situation before laying an egg on Thursday against the lowly Miami Dolphins. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers seemed prime to re-establish themselves as the class of the NFC before getting upset by the Washington Football Team. In short, good luck figuring out who’s going to be playing in the big game in February at SoFi Stadium.

That’s good news for bettors willing to take some risks. The Kansas City Chiefs and Green Bay Packers, who played in Week 9, look like contenders capable of withstanding adversity. The Chiefs offense finally broke out with a 41-point outing in a win over the Las Vegas Raiders, while the Packers used their championship-caliber defense to shut Russell Wilson out for the first time in his career. Both look like strong bets to lift the Lombardi Trophy at +1000 and +1100, respectively.

The Seahawks looked lost in that game and failed to muster any offense despite having the star quarterback in the lineup. Seattle moved down from +5000 to +8000 after the loss. One week after wiping the floor with the 49ers using backups, those same Arizona Cardinals backups got smacked by the Carolina Panthers. Until Kyler Murray and DeAndre Hopkins return, Arizona is not worth backing. The Cardinals moved from +1000 to +1100, as Murray and Hopkins should be back soon. Two other teams worth fading are the Cleveland Browns (+4000) and the Los Angeles Chargers (+2500).

On the flip side, the New England Patriots and Dallas Cowboys could be strong value plays at +2500 and +900, respectively. New England is surging and playing great complementary football, while Dallas’ offense bounced back against the Falcons and has a clear path to the division title. The Patriots will see their odds change in the coming weeks depending on results against the Titans and Bills, so it might be wise to wait on them to get potentially better value. The Cowboys are only going to see that number get worse in terms of payout, so now is the time to jump on Dallas.

Here’s a look at full Super Bowl odds heading towards Week 11.

Super Bowl 56 odds, Week 11 Team Week 1 Week 10 Week 11 Team Week 1 Week 10 Week 11 Tampa Bay Buccaneers +600 +550 +650 Buffalo Bills +1000 +600 +600 Los Angeles Rams +1400 +800 +700 Green Bay Packers +1300 +1000 +1000 Arizona Cardinals +4500 +1000 +1100 Tennessee Titans +3000 +1000 +1200 Dallas Cowboys +3500 +1200 +900 Kansas City Chiefs +500 +1200 +1100 Baltimore Ravens +1400 +1200 +1400 Los Angeles Chargers +3000 +1800 +2500 New England Patriots +3500 +2800 +2500 Cleveland Browns +1600 +3500 +4000 New Orleans Saints +3000 +5000 +6000 Seattle Seahawks +2000 +5000 +8000 Pittsburgh Steelers +4500 +5000 +8000 Indianapolis Colts +3500 +5000 +6000 Las Vegas Raiders +10000 +6000 +6000 Cincinnati Bengals +15000 +6500 +5000 San Francisco 49ers +1400 +8000 +13000 Denver Broncos +4500 +8000 +10000 Minnesota Vikings +5000 +10000 +8000 Philadelphia Eagles +10000 +20000 +10000 Washington +5000 +25000 +30000 Miami Dolphins +3500 +25000 +50000 Atlanta Falcons +8000 +25000 +50000 New York Giants +8000 +25000 +50000 Carolina Panthers +9000 +50000 +15000 Chicago Bears +6500 +50000 +50000 Jacksonville Jaguars +13000 +50000 +50000 New York Jets +15000 +100000 +100000 Detroit Lions +20000 +100000 +100000 Houston Texans +30000 +100000 +100000

