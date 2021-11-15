Tigers signing SP Eduardo Rodriguez to five-year deal, per report

The Detroit Tigers are signing left-handed starting pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez to a free agent contract, per Cody Stavenhagen. Jon Heyman is reporting the deal is for five years and includes an opt-out after two years. Jeff Passan is reporting it will be for $77 million in total. The Red Sox had made him a qualifying offer and will receive a comp pick.

Last season, Rodriguez had a 4.16 ERA and 3.32 FIP for the Red Sox. He had previously finished sixth in Cy Young voting in 2019. In that season he started 34 games and threw 203.1 innings, finishing with a 3.81 ERA and 3.86 FIP.

Rodriguez sat out the 2020 season due to COVID-19. He tested positive in July 2020 and was placed on the injured list prior to the start of the 2020 season. He was diagnosed with the heart condition myocarditis due to COVID-19 and sat out the 2020 season to recover from the health problem.

Rodriguez immediately slot into the No. 1 spot of a Tigers rotation that was led by Casey Mize last season. Mize started 30 games and finished with a 7-9 record across 150.1 innings pitched. He finished the season with a 3.71 ERA and 4.71 FIP. FanGraphs projects the Tigers rotation as Rodriguez, Mize, Tarik Skubal, Matt Manning, and Tyler Alexander.