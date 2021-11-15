 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Report: Aaron Jones expected to miss 1-2 weeks with MCL sprain

We break down the news that Aaron Jones is dealing with a MCL sprain, and what it means for Week 11.

By Chet Gresham
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) leaves the field injured in the third quarter against the Seattle Seahawks during their football game Sunday, November 14, 2021, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.&nbsp; Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin / USA TODAY NETWORK

Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones suffered a “mild” MCL sprain on Sunday night, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter. This appears to be great news after the injury appearing to be worse than that last night. He should miss 1-2 weeks according to Schefter.

The Packers do have a bye week in Week 13, which makes it appear more likely that Jones would miss the next two games and then have the bye week to truly get as healthy as possible for the stretch run.

Jones has already seen his workload cut into by A.J. Dillon, who was able to come in and score two touchdowns with Jones out of the game Sunday night.

Fantasy football implications

They will face the Minnesota Vikings and the Los Angeles Rams over the next two weeks and Dillon should be able to find enough success as the lead back. Dillon will make for a good fantasy start while Jones is out.

