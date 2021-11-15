Baker Mayfield “day-to-day” with knee injury heading into Week 11

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield is a walking injury at this point in the season, as he added knee injury yesterday to his long list of ailments. Mayfield was forced from Sunday’s game against the Patriots due a knee injury and didn’t return. The game was out of hand at that point though and he was likely held out to keep him healthy.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski told reporters that Mayfield is “day-to-day,” but he is feeling good about where he is,” per Jake Trotter. We can expect Mayfield to miss some practice this week, but likely be ready to take on the Lions in Week 11.

Fantasy football implications

The Lions defense isn’t anything to write home about and Mayfield, even though he is coming off an awful game against the Patriots, could have some fantasy value. You’ll likely want to pass on him in most 12-team leagues as usual, but he’s a start in QB2 leagues with a good matchup.