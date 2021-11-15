Tua Tagovailoa to start in Week 11 vs. Jets, per Brian Flores

Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores told reporters on Monday that quarterback Tua Tagovailoa will get the start in this Sunday’s Week 11 matchup against the New York Jets, per Cameron Wolfe of the NFL Network.

The second-year quarterback has dealt with a variety of injuries since his arrival to the organization and a fractured finger initially kept him on the bench during last Thursday night’s game against the Baltimore Ravens. When starter Jacoby Brissett exited the game with a knee injury, however, the young QB stepped in and finished out the game as the Dolphins pulled off a 22-10 victory.

Tua’s 2021 season has been disjointed as he’s only appeared in six games. He’s completed 65.3% of his passes and has thrown for 1,198 yards, seven touchdowns, and five interceptions in his time on the field this year.

Fantasy football implications

Now that he’s the confirmed starter in MetLife Stadium this Sunday, keep tabs on his status and health throughout the week. If he goes into the game feeling alright, there’s potential for him as a fantasy sleeper against a woeful Jets defense.