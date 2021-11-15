Clyde Edwards-Helaire has a better shot to play in Week 11

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid told reporters on Monday afternoon that second-year running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire has a better shot to play this week, per Sam McDowell. Edwards-Helaire has missed the last five games with a knee injury that he suffered in Week 5 against the Buffalo Bills.

Fantasy football implications

The Chiefs would love to get CEH back into the fold for this Sunday’s colossal Week 11 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys. Kansas City has leaned on running back Darrel Williams over the last five weeks, who has been solid in both the running and receiving games. Williams has 244 rushing yards on 69 carries and two touchdowns, along with 24 receptions (27 targets) for 226 yards and a touchdown.

On Sunday night against the Las Vegas Raiders, Williams had 43 rushing yards and 101 receiving yards and a touchdown. He also scored a season-high 20.4 fantasy points in the win.