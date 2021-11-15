Cordarrelle Patterson dealing with ankle sprain going into TNF Week 11

Atlanta Falcons running back slash wide receiver Cordarrelle Patterson is dealing with an ankle injury, per NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero. Pelissero says his sources don’t sound optimistic about Patterson’s chances to play on Thursday against the Patriots and that Week 12 is possibly in doubt.

Patterson didn’t play in the fourth quarter, but the team was getting blown out, which is the reason head coach gave for Patterson’s absence. He’ll have to reveal the true nature of an injury if Patterson misses any practice this week, which it appears he will.

Fantasy football implications

If Patterson is out for this game, there was a changing of the guard as far as the backup running back in Week 10. Mike Davis was relegated to RB3 duties, while Wayne Gallman took over early down rushing attempts with 15 carries in their loss to the Dallas Cowboys. It appears that Gallman is the back to grab off of waivers this week.