Eagles TE Dallas Goedert in concussion protocol for Week 11

Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert was forced from their Week 10 game with a head injury and is now in concussion protocol, per Martin Frank. Goedert was mostly replaced by Jack Stoll instead of Tyree Jackson. Stoll is likely the better blocker of the two, but there’s no doubt the team is high on Jackson as an offensive weapon.

If Goedert can’t go this week, it will be a blow to the offense, as he’s been one of Jalen Hurts’ favorite targets. Stoll did have three targets after Goedert went down, catching two for just six yards. Wide receiver Quez Watkins saw his targets see an uptick to six, his highest since he saw seven in Week 4.

Fantasy football implications

If Goedert can’t play against the Saints this week, it doesn’t look like one player is due a big uptick in work other than Stoll, who we can’t really count on for fantasy goodness.