When is the trade deadline for ESPN fantasy football leagues?

Dominating your fantasy football leagues takes place in four phases. Phase one is the draft — the goal, of course, is to draft the best players. Easy enough. Phase two is to set the right lineups week to week. Step three is to exhibit prowess on your league’s waiver wire. Step four? Trade, trade, trade! Always remember though - you’ve got to get these trades in and sure up any needs your team has ahead of your league’s trade deadline.

Here, we’ll review the default trade deadline for ESPN Fantasy Football and how to double-check your own league’s settings, in case your commissioner made any changes.

ESPN Fantasy Football trade deadline: December 1 at 12 p.m. ET

Though ESPN fantasy football sets a default trade deadline, your commissioner does have the option to change this date depending on your league’s preferences. To double-check the date of your trade deadline, you can do the following: