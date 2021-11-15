Who are ManningCast guests for Week 10 Monday Night Football and what it means for the curse

The ManningCast is back for Week 10 Monday Night Football, and the four guests for Rams-49ers suggest NFL players might just think the ManningCast curse is real!

Peyton and Eli Manning are welcoming former MNF announcer Al Michaels, golfer Phil Mickelson, NBA star Draymond Green, and retired QB Philip Rivers to the show on Monday. In case you have not watched the ManningCast, it is an alternate MNF broadcast on ESPN2 in which Peyton and Eli discuss the game and whatever else is on their minds, while having a different guest come on each quarter.

The broadcast has been a lot of fun and offered a unique look at Monday Night Football, but it has also brought something slightly nefarious. Through six broadcasts, the ManningCast appears to have unleashed a curse on any active player who takes part in the show. Most notably, Week 8 guest Josh Allen saw his Bills squad lose a shocking upset to the Jaguars in Week 9.

Active players have been arguably the best guests on the ManningCast thus far, but the consistent following-week result might have them shook. One has to wonder if active players turned down the Mannings, or if the Mannings, as former players, understood the power they had developed and decided to be proactive.

With great power comes great responsibility. I suspect we’ll hear one or both brothers discuss the curse during the Monday night broadcast.