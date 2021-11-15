Saquon Barkley practicing on Monday for Week 11

New York Giants star running back Saquon Barkley was practicing for the first time in a month on Monday, per ESPN’s Jordan Raanan. Giants head coach Joe Judge said that Barkley lost time due to a false Covid positive, but he is optimistic, per Raanan.

Fantasy football implications

If Barkley does end up playing next week that will give the Giants’ offense a much-needed boost. The star running back has not played since Week 5, where he suffered an ankle injury against the Dallas Cowboys. Barkley only had nine yards on two carries and played 9% of offensive snaps.

Without Barkley, the Giants had to lean on backup veteran running back Devontae Booker, who kept the chains moving. In his last four games, Booker had 62 carries on 251 yards, a touchdown, along with 14 receptions (16 receptions) for 131 yards. His best game came in Week 9 against the Las Vegas Raiders, where he had a season-high 99 yards on 21 carries, along with three receptions (three targets) for 23 yards.