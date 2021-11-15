Who is Cordarrelle Patterson’s backup for fantasy football?

The Atlanta Falcons could be without running back Cordarrelle Patterson for Thursday Night Football against the New England Patriots this week. Patterson suffered an ankle injury against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 10 and looks iffy to play, per NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

Patterson has played great this season and took over the starting running back job from Mike Davis while also working as a receiver and putting up good numbers more often than not. Patterson has 303 yards rushing and two touchdowns, as well as 39 receptions for 473 yards and five more touchdowns through nine games.

No single player will take over Patterson’s role, as they don’t have a player with his diverse abilities, but we did just see a changing of the guard when it comes to the lead, between the tackles back, as Wayne Gallman appears to have leap-frogged Mike Davis. Gallman took over after Patterson left the game last week and accumulated the most snaps of the group, including 15 carries and one target. Davis could see an uptick in targets and receiving work, but Gallman appears to be the lead back at the moment and is worth a waiver claim in most leagues.