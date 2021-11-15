Jarrett Allen game-time decision Monday vs. Celtics [UPDATE]

Cleveland Cavaliers C Jarrett Allen is being considered a game-time decision for Monday’s game vs. the Boston Celtics due to an illness. The Cavaliers will remain without Lauri Markkanen and Kevin Love, who are each in the NBA’s health and safety protocols. Both players are likely close to returning to the lineup for the Cavaliers, who have had a surprising start to the season.

Cleveland is 9-5 and in the thick of the Eastern Conference playoff race. The Cavaliers have won six of their past seven games, including a 91-89 win against the Celtics over the weekend in their previous game. Allen only played 28 minutes in the win and had 11 points and 8 rebounds. He may have been dealing with the illness in the first leg of the Celtics back-to-back. With Allen out, expect rookie Evan Mobley to get a ton of run after being the hero in Game 1 vs. Boston.

Mobley is currently the betting favorite to win NBA Rookie of the Year early on. Mobley has been fantastic this season for the Cavaliers, averaging 15.6 points and 7.9 rebounds per game while starting and playing big minutes. He played 40 minutes in the win over the Celtics the other night. Chances are Mobley will be chalk on the NBA slate for Monday night with Allen potentially out.

If you’re look to get any action on CLE-BOS, Mobley prop are going to be favorable. DraftKings Sportsbook has a ton of lines still up there even though Allen is doubtful. Mobely O17.5 points is still at plus-odds at +105. Mobley at O9.5 rebounds is also plus-money, but that line is a little less favorable.