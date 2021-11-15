CFP rankings: When are the third College Football Playoff rankings released?

The 2021 college football season is rolling along and things have settled down for the time being. Thanksgiving and conference title weekend will bring plenty of craziness, but Week 11 was fairly low key, all things considered.

The CFP announced the second set of playoff rankings last Tuesday and it went about how we might expect. Georgia and Alabama remained in the top two spots while Oregon climbed into the third position thanks to Michigan State’s previous loss. Ohio State moved into the fourth position while Cincinnati climbed from sixth to fifth.

The third set of rankings will drop on Tuesday, November 16 at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN. There’s a chance Ohio State climbs over Oregon, but overall the top four will likely remain some combination of the same. No. 8 Oklahoma lost to Baylor over the weekend and will drop out of the top ten and No. 11 Texas A&M will drop after their loss to Ole Miss.

We’ll have the full rankings when they drop on Tuesday, but it should be a rare quiet day for the committee as we come down the home stretch of the regular season. Considering ranked Ohio State and Michigan State face off this coming weekend and even Oregon has to deal with ranked Utah, next week could get a little wilder.