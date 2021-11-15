Rams WR Odell Beckham Jr. is active for Week 10 vs. 49ers on Monday Night Football

The Los Angeles Rams announced Week 10 inactives and Odell Beckham Jr. is officially active for their Monday Night Football matchup against the San Francisco 49ers. Beckham Jr. just recently signed with the team and his status for this matchup wasn’t clear, but head coach Sean McVay said they’d see what he could do in practice and now he’s active. How much he’ll actually play is up in the air.

Beckham Jr. didn’t practice until they did their Saturday walkthrough, but McVay says they will have some packages for him. For fantasy football, it’s a tough spot to play him, but with Robert Woods going down with an ACL tear in practice, there is no doubt the team needs OBJ to step up sooner than later.

This week we should see Van Jefferson get work as the WR2, and he should be in line for a full workload while Beckham Jr. gets on the same page with the playbook.