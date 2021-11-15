Von Miller to be active for Week 10 vs. 49ers on Monday Night Football

The Los Angeles Rams will announce their Week 10 Monday Night Football inactives at 6:45 p.m. and Von Miller is not expected to be on the list. The recently acquired edge rusher is expected to be active and good to go for his Rams debut against the San Francisco 49ers, per Pro Football Talk.

On November 1, the Rams traded one second-round pick and one third-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft for Miller. He was dealing with an ankle injury at the time and did not play in Week 9 against the Tennessee Titans. He was a DNP this past Thursday to open practice week but then got in limited practices on Friday and Saturday before being designated as questionable for the game.

Unlike the recently signed Odell Beckham Jr., Miller has now had nearly two full weeks to learn the defensive scheme and his role in it. At its most basic, he is there to rush the passer. There’s more to it than just that, but he is meant to heat up a unit that ranks 12th in adjusted sack rate. That’s not bad, but Miller could be what moves the pass rush into the top ten and puts this defense over the top.