Damien Harris sits out first practice of Week 11 ahead of Thursday Night Football

The New England Patriots returned to practice on Monday as they begin short-week preparations for Week 11 Thursday Night Football against the Atlanta Falcons. Running back Damien Harris (concussion) was one of three players to sit out the first day’s practice, alongside WR Gunner Olszewski (concussion) and linebacker Josh Uche (ankle).

Harris suffered a concussion and missed Sunday’s game against the Cleveland Browns. The Patriots Monday practice was a walkthrough and so this is just an estimation.

Fantasy football implications

Harris did not practice at all last week as he worked to get through the concussion protocol. Even as just an estimation, this is not a good start to his week. He theoretically could be upgraded to limited on Tuesday, but if he is a DNP on Tuesday, he is unlikely to play on Thursday against the Falcons.

If that’s the case, Rhamondre Stevenson will get the start in his place. On Sunday, Stevenson played 55% of the team’s offensive snaps, with Brandon Bolden next among running backs at 27% of snaps. Stevenson got the bulk of the carries, rushing 20 times for 100 yards and two touchdowns while also catching four of five targets for 14 yards. J.J. Taylor had six carries for 11 yards and Bolden had three for 32 plus three receptions for 38 yards in a blowout of the Browns.