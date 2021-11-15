Darrell Henderson being evaluated for concussion in Week 10 MNF vs. 49ers

The Los Angeles Rams are evaluated running back Darrell Henderson for a concussion in the second quarter of their Week 10 game against the San Francisco 49ers. Henderson left the game with a head injury and will have to clear the concussion protocol to return to the game.

Sony Michel is the Rams current backup running back and will take over if Henderson cannot return. LA just scored a touchdown to close out a drive, so Henderson has some time to get tested and potentially cleared to return.

Henderson had one carry for ten yards and a six-yard reception prior to the injury. As of this article publishing, Michel has two rushes for seven yards. On the season, Henderson had 562 rushing yards and five touchdowns to go along with 144 receiving yards and a pair of receiving touchdowns coming into the game.