Kevin Porter Jr. injures thigh in Monday’s game vs. Grizzlies

Houston Rockets G Kevin Porter Jr. left Monday’s game vs. the Memphis Grizzlies and was unable to return due to a thigh injury. Porter only scored 7 points on 2-of-11 shooting in 21 minutes before having to exit the gong show that is Rockets-Mavs on Monday night. Dallas is up by a lot at the end of the third quarter and let’s just leave it at that. Houston will need to rely on its bench down by 30+ points. Don’t expect much from the starters the rest of the game.

There’s a decent chance the Rockets are just being cautious with Porter since he was dealing with the thigh injury before this game. With the game basically over, there was no reason to stretch out Porter. If this becomes a thing and Porter misses time, expect more usage for rookie Jalen Green, who is averaging 13.8 points per game this season entering Monday.

The Rockets face the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday night, so there’s a chance Porter is held out. Green would likely shift over and handle the ball more as the starting point guard. Kenyon Martin Jr. or Eric Gordon could move into the starting backcourt. We could also see more Jae’Sean Tate, plus Christian Wood gets some more offensive usage with no Porter.