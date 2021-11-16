Best available quarterbacks on the Week 11 waiver wire

With Week 10 of the NFL season wrapping up, it is a perfect time to see which quarterbacks are available on the waiver wire in fantasy football. On Sunday afternoon, we saw solid performances from Mac Jones, Taylor Heinicke, and Trevor Siemian, who were not on many fantasy managers’ radar before the season. But now they might warrant a pickup off of waivers.

Below we will take a look at three quarterbacks on the waiver wire who are rostered in fewer than 50% of ESPN fantasy football leagues.

Week 11 byes: Denver Broncos, Los Angeles Rams

Mac Jones, New England Patriots (14%)

Next up — vs. Atlanta

The rookie quarterback had one of his best performances on Sunday against the Cleveland Browns. Jones completed 19-of-23 passes (season-high) for 198 yards, three touchdowns, and scored 19.92 fantasy points. It was the third time in the last four games the young Pats QB has scored double-digit fantasy points. Jones’ name will start to heat up on the waiver wire as New England will play the Atlanta Falcons on Thursday Night Football.

Justin Fields, Chicago Bears (18.2%)

Next up — vs. Baltimore

We are going to go with another rookie quarterback in Justin Fields, who played well on Monday Night Football in Week 9 against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Fields completed 17-of-29 passes for 291 yards, a touchdown and an interception. He also had 45 rushing yards and scored 18.14 fantasy points in the loss. In his last four games, the former Ohio State QB is averaging 14.4 fantasy points per game, which is not eye-popping. However, he’s getting better and better each week under center. Fields should be able to make some plays with both his arm and legs against a less than stellar Ravens’ defense.

Trevor Siemian, New Orleans Saints (3.7%)

Next up — vs. Philadelphia

Siemian has held down the fort for the Saints’ offense over the last few games since they lost starting QB Jameis Winston to a season-ending injury in Week 8. On Sunday against the Tennessee Titans, the former Northwestern quarterback completed 19-of-34 passes for 298 yards, two touchdowns and produced 19.92 fantasy points. In his last three games, Siemian has thrown five touchdowns and zero interceptions.