CONCACAF World Cup qualifying standings through November 16

CONCACAF is over halfway through its World Cup qualifying tournament, and on Tuesday, the eight participating countries wrap up the 2021 schedule. They’ll return to action in January for the final six matchdays.

Matchday 8 is on the 16th and the US Men’s National Team will look to build on its momentum following Friday’s win over Mexico. The USA moved into a tie with El Tri but has the tiebreaker advantage thanks to goal differential. The first two tiebreakers are goal differential and then total goals scored.

The USMNT will travel to Kingston to face Jamaica, while Mexico is in Edmonton for a chilly one against Canada. The Canadian squad is currently in third place, only a point back of the USMNT and Mexico.

Here’s the full schedule of games for Tuesday’s slate. We’ll update with results and standings as the matches wrap.

5 p.m. ET — Jamaica vs. USA

7:05 p.m. ET — Costa Rica vs. Honduras

7:05 p.m. ET — Canada vs. Mexico

8:05 p.m. ET — Panama vs. El Salvador

The top three teams receive automatic qualification to the 2022 World Cup. The fourth-place team goes to a playoff round among all the federations, scheduled to take place in June 2022.

CONCACAF World Cup qualifying standings, through Nov 12