Best available running backs on the Week 11 waiver wire

With injuries to some of the leagues top running backs in the last few weeks, fantasy managers are frantically looking to pick up a replacement on the waiver wire. But who would be a good fit to slot in and have instant production? We’ll look at five players who can come in and get points for your lineup right away.

Week 11 byes: Denver Broncos, Los Angeles Rams

Next up —Detroit Lions

When two of the Browns top running backs — Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt — were unavailable, Johnson has stepped up in a big way. In the two games this season where that was the case, the USF alum has rushed for 245 yards and a score and added another 80 yards on nine catches.

He’s projected to be the RB1 again this week for the Browns when they take on the Detroit Lions, who have the third worst defense in terms of allowing fantasy points to opposing RBs.

Next up — Houston Texans

When Derrick Henry went down with a season-ending injury, fantasy managers across the country started to freak out. Losing the best RB in the league was tough for them, but even tougher for the Titans. They signed Adrian Peterson and brought Foreman back into the fold as well. In the two weeks since Henry’s injury, Foreman looks like the number one back, getting 11 carries last week to Peterson’s eight. He’s also been productive through the air, getting 48 yards on two catches last week.

They take on a Houston defense that gives up 25 fantasy points per game to opposing running backs, so he has a favorable look this weekend.

Jordan Howard, Philadelphia Eagles (28%)

Next up — New Orleans Saints

Since he started getting playing time for the Eagles about three weeks ago, Howard has been a consistent back. In each of his three games, he has over 50 yards rushing and has increased his rushing yards total each week. He maxed out last week with 83 yards on 12 carries, which led the team. He also has a knack for finding the end zone, with three touchdowns in as many games this season.

Alex Collins, Seattle Seahawks (31%)

Next up — Arizona Cardinals

Collins took over the reins in the Seattle backfield once Chris Carson went down with an injury. His production has been a tad pedestrian, rushing for just an average of 55 yards per game with just one touchdown in his last four games. Still, as the RB1, he’s bound to break open a big game here or there, so it’s worth a shot to have him on your roster. Carson will return at some point, so keep an eye on that.

Matt Breida, Buffalo Bills (1%)

Next up —Indianapolis Colts

The fourth year running back had his best game as a pro on Sunday. The Bills don’t tend to run the ball a ton, and when they do it’s not super productive. However, Breida hasn’t been a thought in the gameplans before this week. But after a two touchdown performance against New York, it would be sort of dumb not to at least try to give him more touches. He had three rushes for 28 yards and a score and three catches on three targets for 22 yards and another score. The yard totals aren’t there, but finding the end zone on 33% of your touches it a pretty alarming conversion rate.

It’s worth a shot to add him to your roster and see if he can keep it up.