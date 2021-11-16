Best available wide receivers on the Week 11 waiver wire

With Week 10 of the NFL season wrapping up, it is a perfect time to see which wide receivers are available on the waiver wire in fantasy football. On Sunday, we saw a lot of good outings from Gabriel Davis, Kendrick Bourne, and Rashod Bateman, who were not on many fantasy managers’ radar before the season. But now they might warrant a pickup off of waivers.

Below we will take a look at four wide receivers on the waiver wire who are rostered in fewer than 50% of ESPN fantasy football leagues.

Week 11 byes: Denver Broncos, Los Angeles Rams

Rashod Bateman, Baltimore Ravens (32.5%)

Next up — vs. Chicago

The rookie wide receiver is starting to become one of the Ravens’ top receiving options, alongside tight end Mark Andrews and receiver Marquise Brown. Bateman was the Ravens’ leading wide receiver in their 22-10 defeat to the Miami Dolphins on Thursday night. He had six receptions (eight targets) for 80 yards and scored 14 fantasy points.

Since making his regular season debut in Week 6 against the Chargers, the young wideout is averaging seven targets per game and producing three-straight games with at least 10 or more fantasy points.

Jamal Agnew, Jacksonville Jaguars (9.7%)

Next up — vs. San Francisco

If you haven’t picked up or stashed Agnew on your fantasy team, what are you waiting for? The former defensive back turned wide receiver has become an instant playmaker for the Jacksonville Jaguars’ offense. In Jacksonville’s last three games, Agnew has scored two touchdowns and been used in multiple ways within the offense. On Sunday against the Indianapolis Colts, Agnew scored a 66-yard rushing touchdown, giving fantasy football managers 13.9 fantasy points. The veteran wideout has scored at least 10 or more fantasy points in four out of his last five games.

Elijah Moore, New York Jets (38.1%)

Next up — vs. Miami

Don’t look now, but rookie wide receiver Elijah Moore is starting to flash that potential and big play ability that we saw from him at Ole Miss. In Week 10 against the Buffalo Bills, Moore had three receptions (six targets) for 44 yards and a touchdown. The second-round pick has now scored three touchdowns in New York’s last two games. Moore produced 13.4 fantasy points in Sunday’s loss, making it four consecutive games that he has scored double-digit fantasy points.

Deonte Harris, New Orleans Saints (4%)

Next up — vs. Philadelphia

Harris is another wide receiver that you will not have to fight over on the waiver wire and stash him on your roster. The 5-foot-6 receiver has provided the Saints’ offense with a few big passing plays, which is what they need with QB Trevor Siemian starting under center.

In Week 10 against the Titans, Harris was the Saints’ leading receiver with three receptions (four targets) for 84 yards. Despite not scoring a touchdown on Sunday, the former small school standout still put up 10 fantasy points. Additionally, Harris has scored 10 or more fantasy points in four out of his last five games.