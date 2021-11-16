Best available tight ends on the Week 11 waiver wire

There are plenty of tight ends across the NFL that give massive points to their fantasy managers each week. But who are some under the radar tight ends that might be able to boost your lineup if you weren’t able to grab one of the top-tier guys In your draft this season? We’ll take a look at five big pass-catchers that you can count on in your lineup

Week 11 byes: Denver Broncos, Los Angeles Rams

Pat Freiermuth, Pittsburgh Steelers (29%)

Next up —Los Angeles Chargers

It doesn’t make a lot of sense as to why Freiermuth is rostered in so few leagues. He started the season out a bit slow but has really come on strong in recent weeks. He had a down week against Detroit but had been absolutely dominant in the prior three weeks. He totaled 145 yards and three scores in that span, catching 16 passes out of the 20 tossed his way. He also leads Pittsburgh in touchdown receptions on the season with four.

Dan Arnold, Jacksonville Jaguars (10.5%)

Next up —San Francisco 49ers

Though he hasn’t been on the team for the entire season — acquired via trade before Week 4 — Arnold has fit right in and already ranks in the top three in receiving and is quickly climbing the ladder. In PPR leagues he’s a huge asset since he’s gotten at least seven targets in four of his last five games. He led the team in receptions and receiving yards last week against the Colts too.

CJ Uzomah, Cincinnati Bengals (35%)

Next up — Las Vegas Raiders

This season we’ve seen Uzomah have some massive games at times, but then some extremely quiet games, too. He can’t seem to find a level of consistency to his production, but that might not be a problem this week. The Raiders have the second-worst defense in the NFL in terms of fantasy points allowed to tight ends, almost at the 20 point mark.

Uzomah also catches virtually everything thrown his way, with just three missed connections all season and 25 passes hauled in. So in a PPR league, he’s almost a must-play.

Tyler Conklin, Minnesota Vikings (18.7%)

Next up — Green Bay Packers

Much like Uzomah, he’s been boom or bust this season. Last Sunday he was much more boom than bust. Though he only had three catches for 11 yards, he found the end zone twice in the win against the Rams and now has three total scores for the season. He’s also seen five or more targets in each of the four games, with only two games like that over the first six weeks of the season.

The Green Bay defense is very middle of the road in defending tight ends this season, allowing nearly 15 points per game to opposing tight ends.

Cole Kmet, Chicago Bears (15.3%)

Next up —Baltimore Ravens

Kmet is coming off a bye week, but has seen his target share skyrocket in the last four weeks. After just 18 targets in the first five weeks of the season, he has 25 targets in the last four weeks alone, getting at least five targets each week, so it’s not like one big game is propping those numbers up.

Now that the move to Justin Fields seems permanent, the rookie QB seems to be very comfortable with his tight end, though they haven’t connected yet for a touchdown this season. Still, with those high target numbers, it’s a pretty smart play to pick him up in PPR leagues.