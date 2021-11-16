Best available D/STs on the Week 11 waiver wire

Defense is one part of a fantasy football roster that changes probably the most frequently of any other position. Unless you’re fortunate enough to have nabbed a top-three defense that plays well against any competition, you most likely swap units each week or two based on matchups. Here, we’ll look into three D/ST units that you can scoop up on the waiver wire this week.

Week 11 byes: Denver Broncos, Los Angeles Rams

Next up — Houston Texans

The Titans defense has been solid this season, giving up an average of just 23 points per game. The defense has been on fire in recent weeks too, getting two interceptions and five sacks in their win over the Rams and adding another four sacks and a fumble recovery in their win over the Saints last week.

The schedule calms down quite a bit this week, with the Houston Texans on the horizon. They operate the worst offense in the NFL, averaging just 14 points per game. Tennesee’s unit should have a massive week for your fantasy lineup on Sunday.

Next up — New York Jets

The ‘Fins defense looked like a completely different group in their win over Baltimore on Thursday night. In fact, they’ve looked very good over the last three weeks, giving up an average of just 15 points per game. It would be even lower too if it wasn’t for a second-half flurry of points from the AFC-contender Buffalo Bills.

They’ll be taking on the Jets who are scoring just 17 points per game and have a quarterback situation that’s still up in the air. It’s unclear if Zach Wilson will be healthy enough to start and Mike White had a very tough performance against the Bills last week. Miami should be able to capitalize on a team that’s struggling right now.

Next up — Detroit Lions

The Browns defense hasn’t been particularly good this year, ranking 19th in the NFL. Normally, you would want to stay away from starting Cleveland’s unit. But this week they take on the Detroit Lions who have been... uhh, not great!

Detroit is scoring just 16 points per game and have yet to earn a win all season, though they did escape Pittsburgh with a tie last week. If there’s ever a week to start Cleveland’s defense, it’s this week.