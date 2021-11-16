Best available kickers on the Week 11 waiver wire

Kickers are a great way to pile on points to crush your opponent or an easy way to end up on the wrong side of the matchup each week. So, with a few teams rounding into form in recent weeks and giving their kickers more chances, maybe it’s time to evaluate who you have kicking for you on your fantasy roster. Here are three kickers you should look to adding to your roster from he waiver wire this week.

Week 11 byes: Denver Broncos, Los Angeles Rams

Jake Elliott, Philadelphia Eagles (3%)

Next up — New Orleans Saints

The Eagles offense seems to have taken on a whole new dimension in recent weeks, scoring an average of 33 points in the last three games. Elliott has been a solid kicker all season, making every PAT and missing just two field goals. He hasn’t missed since Week 6 and has hit on both of his attempts over 50 yards this season.

Now that the offense is likely to give him more chances to kick on a regular basis, his point total should skyrocket.

Robbie Gould, San Francisco 49ers (10.5%)

Next up — Jacksonville Jaguars

Gould, who seems to have been kicking in the NFL since the stone ages, is just returning to the lineup from a groin injury. He’s been in the league for so long for one reason: he’s really good.

He’s missed just one kick this season and has hit on all 13 of his PATs. The Niners offense isn’t going to put up a ton of chances for him, but whenever they Iine up for a FG it's a virtual lock that Gould will convert.

Jason Sanders, Miami Dolphins (22.3%)

Next up — New York Jets

The Dolphins looked like a totally different team on Thursday night in their win over the Baltimore Ravens. Sanders has hit on all of his PATs this season, but only converted 12 of his 16 FG attempts. Though a lot of that stems back from a few off weeks during the season. For a three week span last month he missed at least one kick each game. But since then, he’s been perfect going 4/4 over the last two weeks.

The Fins offense might play well against a bad NYJ team, giving Sanders more chances to hit kicks.