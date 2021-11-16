Best NBA player prop bets to consider for Tuesday, November 16

We have a small three-game slate in the Association on Tuesday night and there are a few favorable player prop bets on DraftKings Sportsbook that we think you should keep an eye on. We’ve identified a few of them here and you should consider checking them out ahead of today’s action.

Stephen Curry over 5.5 rebounds (+110)

With it only being three games in the NBA tonight, we don’t have a wide variety of props to pick from. But one prop that we will target is Stephen Curry over 5.5 rebounds. The All-Star point guard is doing a little bit of everything for Golden State this season.

He is averaging 28.1 points (second in the NBA), 6.7 assists, and 6.2 rebounds per game. The sharpshooting point guard has gone over 5.5 rebounds in five out of his last 10 games. He also has two games where he had at least five rebounds. Curry is playing 33.8 minutes per game this season, which should give us enough time for this prop to hit.

Donovan Mitchell over 4.5 assists (-110)

I wanted to go with another plus-money prop for Sixers-Jazz, but we will go with Mitchell’s assists prop, which is sitting at even money. The dynamic combo is struggling shooting the ball from three-point range this season, but is doing a good job facilitating and getting his teammates involved.

Mitchell is averaging 5.1 assists per game, which is his second-highest assists average in his young career. Spida has gone over 4.5 assists in seven out of 10 games this season and is averaging 5.3 assists per game over that span.

Dejounte Murray over 1.5 steals (-115)

San Antonio Spurs point guard Dejounte Murray is quietly putting together another good all-around season. Murray is averaging 18.4 points, 8.0 assists, 7.8 rebounds per game and is a walking double-double on a nightly basis. I wanted to go with Murray’s three-point prop, which was +180 on DKSB. However, I’m going to try his steals prop, which I think has a ton of value.

Murray has gone over 1.5 steals in seven out of 10 games and he’s averaging 2.0 steals per game over that time. The Clippers are allowing opponents to get 8.5 steals per game, which is good for 23rd in the NBA.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/ TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.