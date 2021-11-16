Pick against the spread, over/under for Warriors vs. Nets on Tuesday

The Golden State Warriors (11-2) head to the east coast to take on the Brooklyn Nets (10-4) at Barclays Center on Tuesday night. Tip-off is set for 7:30 p.m. ET. The Warriors are coming off a 106-102 loss to the Hornets after winning seven games straight. Brooklyn is on a three-game winning streak after beating the OKC Thunder by 24 points on the road.

DraftKings Sportsbook has the Nets favored to win by three in what’s projected to be a very close game between the two hottest teams in the league. Brooklyn is -150 on the moneyline while Golden State sits at +130, and the points total is set at 222.

Warriors vs. Nets, 7:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Warriors +3 (-110)

This is a contest between not only arguably the two best teams in the league at the moment, but the two top scorers in the NBA this season. Kevin Durant leads the league with 29.6 points per game followed closely by Stephen Curry with 28.1. Since they almost roughly cancel each other out, many eyes will be on the supporting cast to see who comes up bigger for their team.

The Nets will be missing a few players in Joe Harris (ankle), Paul Millsap (personal), and Nic Claxton (illness). Of course, Kyrie Irving is still out as he hasn’t played a minute all season. Between those absences and James Harden’s offensive inconsistency, the Warriors have a decent chance at both winning and covering this one.

Over/Under: Over 222 (-110)

The Nets have scored at least 115 points in their last five games, while hitting the 120 mark in their last three. The Warriors haven’t been held to under 100 points even once this season, proving how explosive their offense can be. In a game featuring the league’s No. 1 and No. 2 scorers, expect this to hit the over mark without much trouble.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/ TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.