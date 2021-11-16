Pick against the spread, over/under for 76ers vs. Jazz on Tuesday

In the second game on TNT Tuesday night, we have the Philadelphia 76ers traveling to Salt Lake City to play the Utah Jazz at 10:00 p.m. ET.

The Sixers (8-6) are riding a four-game losing streak after they started out the season with a record of 8-2. Philadelphia opened up a six-game road trip with a five-point defeat to the Indiana Pacers on Saturday night. Tobias Harris led all scorers with 32 points (10-22 FG, 3-4 3pt FG) and 11 rebounds in his second game back from the health and safety protocol.

The Jazz (8-5) are also in the midst of their own losing streak as they’ve lost their last two games and four out of their last five games. Utah lost 111-105 to the Miami Heat on Saturday night at home. Bojan Bogdanovic led the Jazz with 26 points on 8-of-19 shooting from the field and 6-of-13 from three-point range. We’ll go over some ideal picks on DraftKings Sportsbook centered around the game here.

76ers vs. Jazz, 10:00 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Sixers +10

The Sixers enter tonight’s nationally televised game as significant underdogs. The team will not have Matisse Thybulle (COVID-19 protocols) and Danny Green (hamstring). However, Philadelphia did get back Harris and Isaiah Joe, which should give them a boost on offense. Harris is averaging 25.5 points per game on 42.5% shooting from the field and 40% from three-point range in his first two games back.

Over the course of their four-game skid, the Sixers have only lost by 6.75 points per game. That has to count for something and is something to keep in mind. Philly is 1-4 ATS in the last five games this season and 7-1 ATS in the last eight games against Utah. The Sixers are 2-5 ATS as the underdog this season, but 4-2 ATS when they are on the road.

As for the Jazz, they are due for a get-right game after losing their two games at home last week to the Pacers and Heat. In both contests, Utah was out rebounded and let the other team shoot better than them from 3. The Jazz will be going up against a Sixers team that is shooting 42% from three on the road and 38.3% from three overall this season. Utah is 2-5 ATS in their last seven games this season and 3-3 ATS as the home favorite. The Jazz should win off the strength of their roster, but I think 10 points is a lot of points to lay in this spot.

Over/Under: Over 217

Even though the Sixers nor the Jazz have been great when it comes to the over this season, I think that they can hit it tonight. Philadelphia is averaging 111 points per game on the road, while the Jazz are averaging 110 points per game at home. Also, both teams take and make a fair share of three-pointers. If you don’t feel comfortable with the double-digits spread, then the total is your next best play.

