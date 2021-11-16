Pick against the spread, over/under for Spurs vs. Clippers Tuesday

The San Antonio Spurs (4-9) will face off against the LA Clippers (8-5) at STAPLES Center on Tuesday night with tipoff set for 10:30 p.m. ET. The struggling Spurs have lost three of their last four, most recently dropping a 114-106 result against the Lakers on Sunday. The Clippers just had a seven-game winning streak snapped with a 100-90 loss to the Bulls, but they’ll look to bounce back at home against a Spurs team that’s 2-5 on the road this season.

The Clippers are favored to win by 7.5 points according to DraftKings Sportsbook. They’re -305 on the moneyline while the Spurs are at +240, with the point total set at 219.5.

Spurs vs. Clippers, 10:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Clippers -7.5 (-110)

With Kawhi Leonard still sidelined with his ACL recovery, Paul George has been playing MVP-level basketball for the Clips, averaging 26.5 points per game this season. He’s been solid off the glass too, averaging 8.2 rebounds per game. PG-13 just led the Clippers on a seven-game win streak before they stumbled against the Bulls last weekend. He still dropped 27 points and grabbed 11 boards, but ended up only shooting 28 percent from the field as he went 7-for-25. The Spurs have some real talent on the team in the likes of Dejounte Murray and Keldon Johnson, who each can put up big numbers on any given night, but haven’t been consistent enough game-after-game.

Over/Under: Over 219.5 (-105)

Both teams are known for playing some fast paced basketball and have the potential to put up big numbers on the scoreboard. The Clippers have hit the over in four of their last five games while the Spurs are 7-5-1 on overs so far this season. Both teams should be relatively fresh, as the Spurs didn’t have to travel after taking on the Lakers at STAPLES Center a couple nights ago. Expect both teams to put up a decent amount of points regardless of the outcome.

