Tyrese Maxey worth adding on waiver wire early in season

The Philadelphia 76ers were looking like the class of the East prior to a COVID outbreak sidelining some of the team’s best players. Philadelphia has remained competitive despite a shortened rotation, and one of the emerging stars for the team is Tyrese Maxey. Is he worth adding to fantasy basketball roster from the waiver wire and being used more in DFS lineups?

With Ben Simmons continuing to be absent from games, Maxey’s role was going to increase. The second-year guard is averaging 17.6 points and 4.6 assists per game on nearly 50-40-90 shooting splits. That’s a massive production jump from a season ago, largely due to Maxey receiving additional minutes. The guard is averaging 36.2 minutes per game after playing 15.3 minutes per game a season ago.

Maxey is one of the hottest players in ESPN fantasy leagues. He’s rostered in 68.5 percent of leagues, which is a massive jump from his previous percentage of 31.6. Managers are catching on and even if Simmons does return, Maxey’s role isn’t going to diminish significantly. The 76ers guard is worth adding on the waiver wire if you still have the chance.