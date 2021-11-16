Jordan Poole worth adding on waiver wire early in season

The Golden State Warriors are back to their winning ways and could get better as the season goes on with some major rotation players coming back. Jordan Poole, one of the young Warriors expected to make a jump this season, has delivered stellar production at the shooting guard position. Should he be added on the waiver wire in fantasy basketball leagues?

Fantasy basketball waiver wire: Warriors SG Jordan Poole

Poole is averaging 17.2 points per game, and his stats could actually improve if his efficiency jumps a bit. The guard has Steve Kerr’s trust, and plays in key situations for Golden State. His role might diminish once Klay Thompson returns, but there’s no telling how the All-Star guard will hold up after two major leg injuries. Poole is going to be a factor in this backcourt for the entire season, regardless of Thompson’s production. As a Most Improved Player candidate, Poole should be added in fantasy leagues. He’s rostered in 62.2 percent of ESPN leagues, so there’s still a chance managers can add him to their team.