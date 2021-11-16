Nicolas Batum worth adding on waiver wire early in season

The Los Angeles Clippers started off slowly but recently went on a seven-game winning streak to establish themselves as playoff contenders despite Kawhi Leonard’s absence. Veteran forward Nicolas Batum has seen his role diminish in the last few seasons in the NBA, but has emerged as a strong rotation player in LA. Is he worth adding to fantasy basketball rosters?

Fantasy basketball waiver wire: Clippers SF Nicolas Batum

Batum is averaging 10.4 points and 6.1 rebounds per game with the Clippers this season. His production has been vital for LA’s offense, which is slowly starting to come around after some down performances early. Batum is not a high-scoring fantasy player but can be useful as a filler option. He’s a great three-point shooter as well, for leagues that do categorical scoring. Batum is only rostered in 32.3 percent of ESPN leagues, so the plug-and-play forward is widely available to be added.