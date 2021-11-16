Ben Roethlisberger has opportunity to be available for Sunday

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin told reporters on Tuesday that quarterback Ben Roethlisberger has the opportunity to be available for Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers, per ESPN’s Brooke Pryor. He’ll need to provide two negative tests across at least 24 hours.

Tomlin added that the plan for this week is to build around backup QB Mason Rudolph’s talent, but if Roethlisberger can “get on a moving train”, he’s trending towards being available.

Fantasy football implications

The Steelers’ offense could’ve used Roethlisberger in last Sunday’s tie against the Detroit Lions. Pittsburgh had to start Rudolph at quarterback after Roethlisberger was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Rudolph completed 30-of-50 passes for 242 yards, a touchdown, and an interception.

Despite Rudolph struggles, the Steelers still found a way to get Najee Harris the ball, who had 105 yards on 26 carries, along with four receptions for 28 yards. If Rudolph has to play on Sunday against the Chargers, we should expect to see a ton of Harris on offense.