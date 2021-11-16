How to watch WWE NXT 2.0 via live stream and what to watch on the November 16th episode

NXT 2.0 comes onto your screens once again tonight with another live episode from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando.

It was officially announced during last week’s show that NXT’s next pay-per-view will be War Games and it will be held on Sunday, December 5 from the PC. These next two shows will for sure set the table for the ppv as we’re less than three weeks away.

How to watch WWE NXT 2.0

Date: Tuesday, November 16

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Network: USA Network

Live stream: USANetwork.com/live or USA Network App

What to watch on WWE NXT 2.0

We’ll see a major score finally be settled during tonight’s show as Raquel Gonzalez will battle Dakota Kai in singles action. This best friends turned bitter enemies rivalry heated back up a few weeks ago when Kai returned and cost Gonzalez the NXT Women’s Championship. We’ll see how it plays out.

As mentioned, we’ll most likely get a clear indicator of who will participate in the War Games matches at the ppv in a few weeks. Toxic Attraction has already made enemies out of several of the stars in the women’s division, including Io Shirai, Kay Lee Ray, Kacy Catanzaro, and Kayden Carter. On the men’s side, we could see the likes of NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa, North American Champion Carmelo Hayes, Pete Dunne, Bron Breakker, or others step into the double cage.

Also on this particular show, Odyssey Jones will team with Jacket Time to face Diamond Mine and Dexter Lumis will battle Tony D’Angelo.