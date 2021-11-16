25 USC vs. Florida Gulf Coast live stream: How and what to watch for college basketball matchup

Tuesday will bring us a ‘Dunk City’ reunion as USC Trojans head coach Andy Enfield will lead his program into Fort Myers to face his former program in the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles.

USC (2-0) slipped into the AP polls at No. 25 on Monday after a successful start to the season. The Trojans came away with a 76-71 road victory over Temple on Saturday, one where Chevez Goodwin led with 19 points and eight rebounds.

FGCU (1-1) gave Loyola-Chicago a fight on the road this past Saturday but ultimately came up short in an 89-77 setback. Tavian Dunn-Martin was killer with 34 points and five assists.

How to watch USC vs. FGCU

When: Tuesday, November 16, 6:00 p.m. ET

Where: Alico Arena, Fort Myers, FL

TV: ESPNU

Where to stream online: ESPN App

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: USC -14.5

Total: 143

