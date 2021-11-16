Howard vs. #5 Villanova live stream: How and what to watch for college basketball matchup

The No. 5 Villanova Wildcats return home tonight and will look for a bounce back win when welcoming the Howard Bison to the Pavilion.

Villanova (1-1) came out on the losing end of an 86-77 overtime showdown with No. 2 UCLA on Friday. The team got a good showing out of Jermaine Samuels, who put up 20 points and five rebounds in the loss as well as Collin Gillespie, who dropped 18 points.

Howard (3-0) is off to a good start to the season and successfully went to western Illinois and downed Bradley 76-64 on Saturday. The Bison had strong efforts from Kyle Foster, Steve Settle III, and Elijah Hawkins, all of whom combined for 44 points in the win.

How to watch Howard vs. Villanova

When: Tuesday, November 17, 6:30 p.m. ET

Where: The Pavilion, Philadelphia

TV: FS2

Where to stream online: FoxSports.com or Fox Sports App

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: Villanova -24.5

Total: 143

