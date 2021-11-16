Wright State vs. #6 Purdue live stream: How and what to watch for college basketball matchup

The No. 6 Purdue Boilermakers had a successful first week of the regular season and will look to keep it going on Tuesday when hosting the Wright State Raiders.

Purdue (2-0) had no problem dispatching of in-state foe Indiana State on Friday with a 92-67 victory. Jaden Ivey and Zach Edey were dominant with the former putting up 27 points and eight rebounds and the latter netting 22 points and 10 rebounds.

Wright State (1-1) suffered its first setback of the season on Friday when falling to Marshall 96-88 on the road. It was a tight affair throughout before the Thundering Herd pulled away late in the second half. Grant Basile put up 37 points and five rebounds for the Raiders before fouling out.

How to watch Wright State vs. Purdue

When: Tuesday, November 17, 7:00 p.m. ET

Where: Mackey Complex, West Lafayette, IN

TV: Big Ten Network

Where to stream online: FoxSports.com or Fox Sports App

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: Purdue -18

Total: 152.5

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/ TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.