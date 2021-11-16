 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Gardner-Webb vs. #7 Duke live stream: How to watch, pick for college basketball matchup

The No. 7 Blue Devils are back in action at Cameron Indoor on Tuesday.

By Nick Simon
Duke Blue Devils forward Wendell Moore Jr. drives to the basket as Campbell Camels guard Jordan Whitfield defends during the second half at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 7 Blue Devils cruised through the first week of the regular season and will be back in action against an in-state opponent on Tuesday when welcoming the Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs to Cameron Indoor Stadium.

Duke (3-0) found itself in a somewhat competitive contest against Campbell on Saturday, ultimately prevailing 67-56. Freshman forward Paolo Banchero had another solid outing to start his career, putting up 18 points and seven rebounds in the win.

Gardner-Webb (0-2) hasn’t had a hot start to the season and had a rough go of things in an 86-69 loss to Arkansas on Saturday. Julien Soumaoro buried five threes in the loss and finished the game with 20 points.

How to watch Gardner-Webb vs. Duke

When: Tuesday, November 17, 7:00 p.m. ET
Where: Cameron Indoor Stadium, Durham, NC
TV: RSN
Where to stream online: TBD
Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: Duke -21
Total: 142.5

