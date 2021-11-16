Gardner-Webb vs. #7 Duke live stream: How to watch, pick for college basketball matchup

The No. 7 Blue Devils cruised through the first week of the regular season and will be back in action against an in-state opponent on Tuesday when welcoming the Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs to Cameron Indoor Stadium.

Duke (3-0) found itself in a somewhat competitive contest against Campbell on Saturday, ultimately prevailing 67-56. Freshman forward Paolo Banchero had another solid outing to start his career, putting up 18 points and seven rebounds in the win.

Gardner-Webb (0-2) hasn’t had a hot start to the season and had a rough go of things in an 86-69 loss to Arkansas on Saturday. Julien Soumaoro buried five threes in the loss and finished the game with 20 points.

How to watch Gardner-Webb vs. Duke

When: Tuesday, November 17, 7:00 p.m. ET

Where: Cameron Indoor Stadium, Durham, NC

TV: RSN

Where to stream online: TBD

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: Duke -21

Total: 142.5

