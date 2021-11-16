 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Mount St. Mary’s vs. #13 Kentucky live stream: How to watch, picks for college basketball matchup

The No. 13 Wildcats will look to make it two wins in a row when welcoming Mount St. Mary’s to Rupp Arena.

By Nick Simon
Kentucky Wildcats guard TyTy Washington Jr. celebrates during the second half against the Robert Morris Colonials at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 13 Kentucky Wildcats got on the board with a win over the weekend and will look to carry that momentum into a Tuesday night showdown against the Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers.

Kentucky (1-1) bounced back from its season-opening loss to Duke by pounding Robert Morris for a 100-60 victory on Friday. The Wildcats had six different players achieve double-digits in points including Kellan Grady, who led with 19. Oscar Tshiebwe had a really strong night of 14 points and 20 rebounds.

Mount St. Mary’s (1-2) will also try for its second victory of the season after falling to Saint Joseph’s 80-60 on Saturday. This will be the second ranked team they’ve faced this season after opening the year with a 91-51 blowout loss at the hands on Villanova.

How to watch Mount St. Mary’s vs. Kentucky

When: Tuesday, November 17, 7:00 p.m. ET
Where: Rupp Arena, Lexington, KY
TV: SEC Network
Where to stream online: Watch ESPN or ESPN App
Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: Kentucky -24.5
Total: 134

