Mount St. Mary’s vs. #13 Kentucky live stream: How to watch, picks for college basketball matchup

The No. 13 Kentucky Wildcats got on the board with a win over the weekend and will look to carry that momentum into a Tuesday night showdown against the Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers.

Kentucky (1-1) bounced back from its season-opening loss to Duke by pounding Robert Morris for a 100-60 victory on Friday. The Wildcats had six different players achieve double-digits in points including Kellan Grady, who led with 19. Oscar Tshiebwe had a really strong night of 14 points and 20 rebounds.

Mount St. Mary’s (1-2) will also try for its second victory of the season after falling to Saint Joseph’s 80-60 on Saturday. This will be the second ranked team they’ve faced this season after opening the year with a 91-51 blowout loss at the hands on Villanova.

How to watch Mount St. Mary’s vs. Kentucky

When: Tuesday, November 17, 7:00 p.m. ET

Where: Rupp Arena, Lexington, KY

TV: SEC Network

Where to stream online: Watch ESPN or ESPN App

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: Kentucky -24.5

Total: 134

