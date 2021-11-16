18 North Carolina vs. Charleston live stream: How to watch, picks for college basketball matchup

The No. 18 North Carolina Tar Heels are off to a good start this season and will look to keep things rolling when crossing the state line into the South Carolina coast to meet the Charleston Cougars.

North Carolina (2-0) had a surprisingly competitive matchup with Brown on Friday, triumphing 94-87. UNC actually trailed by three at halftime before getting it together down the stretch of the second half. RJ Davis put up 26 points and six assists while Armando Bacot had a double-double of 22 points and 10 rebounds.

Charleston (3-0) has also been flawless so far this year and last picked up a 79-72 victory over Loyola-Maryland on Saturday. John Meeks had 18 points and eight rebounds for the Cougars.

How to watch North Carolina vs. Charleston

When: Tuesday, November 17, 8:30 p.m. ET

Where: TD Arena, Charleston, SC

TV: CBS Sports Network

Where to stream online: CBSSports.com or Paramount+

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: UNC -13

Total: 159

