Virginia vs. #15 Houston live stream: How to watch, picks for college basketball matchup

We have an intriguing non-conference matchup on ESPN tonight as the No. 15 Houston Cougars will welcome the Virginia Cavaliers to the Fertitta Center.

Houston (2-0) is unblemished to start the year and it was last seen pummeling crosstown rival Rice for a 79-46 victory on Saturday. Marcus Sasser buried five threes in the contest and ended his night with 26 points and five assists. Kyler Edwards followed him with 18 points and six rebounds.

Virginia (1-1) fell out of the AP Top 25 as a result of its season-opening loss to Navy, but shook it off last Friday when hammering Radford for a 73-52 victory. UVA got heavy production from Armaan Franklin, who had 21 points. Jayden Gardner had 18 points and seven rebounds in the win.

How to watch Virginia vs. Houston

When: Tuesday, November 17, 8:00 p.m. ET

Where: Fertitta Center, Houston

TV: ESPN

Where to stream online: ESPN App

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: Houston -7.5

Total: 122

