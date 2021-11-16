College basketball picks: Top 25 schedule and where upsets lie for Tuesday, November 16th

There are 12 Top 25 games on the schedule for Tuesday night, but there also might be some potential upsets brewing as well.

Here are some places to look for potential college basketball upsets for today, November 16th. Any odds are from DraftKings Sportsbook.

No. 25 USC vs. Florida Gulf Coast

You have to give credit to USC head coach Andy Enfield for giving a terrific home game to his former employer, the FGCU Eagles. The former branch campus of the South Florida Bulls went 16-34 from three-point range in am 89-77 loss at Loyola-Chicago last Saturday. If they can shoot that well at home in front of what will be a raucous Alico Arena, they could give Chevez Goodwin and Isaiah Mobley a tough challenge.

‘SC does have a true road game down however, as they knocked off Temple 76-71 in Philly on Saturday.

Virginia vs. #15 Houston

Who signs on to play a non-conference game against Tony Bennett’s blocker-move offense willingly? There’s not a team in the country that can cause more chaos than the ‘Hoos, who will be an underdog but play the perfect style to challenge teams on the road.

Houston doesn’t exactly fly up and down the floor themselves, and lost a couple pieces from last season’s Final Four group, but will be more athletic though less skilled than their opponent. First one to 50 might be the winner here.

